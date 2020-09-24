STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manish Sisodia's condition stable, to undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:19 PM

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

"He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.

Asked if he has any comorbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "he has hypertension".

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the hospital at around 4 pm after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14.

Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised.

He was later administered plasma therapy.

