STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal to call on Union Minister Javadekar over new tech developed by IARI: Officials

Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land.

Published: 25th September 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday to discuss a low-cost technology developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here to manage crop residue, officials said.

Scientists at the institute have developed "decomposer capsules".

Four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land.

This solution can be sprayed on stubble.

The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days.

It decreases the use of fertilizers and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal had told reporters on Thursday.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp