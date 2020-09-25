Delhi government announces second phase of online admission for classes 6 to 9 and 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government Schools have begun the second phase of the admissions under Non-Plan Admissions 2020-21 from today onwards.

The decision has been taken in response to the request of all those parents who could not apply for the admissions in the first phase.

The government on Friday issued a circular for the second phase of the process to give them another opportunity for application in classes 6 to 9 and 11th under Non-Plan Admissions 2020-21.

“The second phase has been launched to address the concerns of the parents who could not get their wards registered earlier for online admission. Besides, the school allotment and verification of the documents at the allotted schools is currently on for the applicants of the first phase,” said a government official.

In the first phase, a total number of 64,995 registrations have been done for class VI to XII admissions.

Out of these applicants, 64,450 students have been allotted school till date. The admission process of the first phase will be over by September 30.

The registrations forms will be available on department’s website www.edudel.nic.in “Applicants who have applied earlier in the first phase and allotted schools or who are already studying or passed the previous class from government or government aided schools of the Directorate are not eligible to apply,” said the official.

The registration number will be then sent to registered mobile number, the official said.