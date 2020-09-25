STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government's Social Welfare Department initiates budget prep for next financial year 

The department’s accounts section has also asked DDOs and HOOs to submit their monthly expenditure statement to the branch regularly.  

Delhi government are set to begin preparations for revised budget estimates for the current financial year and budgetary approximation for the next fiscal year. .  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the various departments of the Delhi government are set to begin preparations for revised budget estimates for the current financial year and budgetary approximation for the next fiscal year. The Social Welfare Department has already issued directions to its drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and head of officers (HOOs) to submit their proposals for the budget estimates by October 6.

The circular titled ‘most immediate time-bound’ issued last week has also asked the concerned officials to submit the statement showing the financial implications in respect of post-budget decisions, included in the budget proposals to be met from within the sanctioned budget, post commitments and other details such as salary and assets.

The department’s accounts section has also asked DDOs and HOOs to submit their monthly expenditure statement to the branch regularly. The inter-department circular issued by Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, deputy controller (accounts) said that the officials concerned should send the expenditure statement by 10th of every month.

The circular was issued after it was observed that despite repeated reminders, the required document was not being submitted to the accounts branch, which has been hampering the allocation of the funds. “This is in continuation of earlier requests made from time-to-time concerning timely submission of monthly expenditure statements to accounts branch by the concerned DDOs/HOOs.

In this regard, it is stated that despite several requests made both in writing and verbally in meetings, monthly expenditure statements from most of the DD0s/HOOs are not received and in absence of monthly expenditure statements, it is difficult for the accounts branch to prepare reports for the meeting and making provisions of funds by re-appropriation of funds within the head by matching-saving,” said the circular.

Monthly statement
All the DDOs/HOOs have been directed to furnish the monthly reconciled expenditure statement to 
the senior accounts officer by 10th of every month by mail
 

More from Delhi.
