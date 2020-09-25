STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Mahila Congress gets a new chief with Amrita Dhawan's appointment

Amrita Dhawan

Amrita Dhawan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former councilor and Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) president Amrita Dhawan has been appointed as the new chief of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress — women wing of Congress in Delhi. The announcement was made by general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) KC Venugopal on Thursday.

Dhawan, a law graduate from Delhi University, won the student union election in 2006. She had contested the 2013 assembly election unsuccessfully from Tilak Nagar seat. Dhawan, who is also the spokesperson of the Delhi Congress, won the municipal election from Vikaspuri east ward in 2012.

Dhawan will take over from Sharmistha Mukherjee. “Congress president has appointed Amrita Dhawan as president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect,” said the official communication issued by Venugopal. Dhawan earlier was also president of NSUI.

