Gopalkrishna Gandhi appointed new life trustee of IIC

Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a life trustee at India International Centre after the death of Kapila Vatsyayan. 

Published: 25th September 2020 08:42 AM

Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi has been appointed as a life trustee at India International Centre after the death of Kapila Vatsyayan. 

Gandhi, who is a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1968. Gandhi set-up the Nehru Centre of the High Commission of India, London in 1992 and became its first director.

He was appointed Governor of West Bengal in 2004, which position he held for its five-year tenure, until 2009. “He has held various important positions in the State of Tamil Nadu and at the National Capital,” said a statement from  the IIC.

