STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

How to tackle malnutrition and main a healthy BMI

Asha’s new initiatives to treat anaemic, underweight and malnourished women

Published: 25th September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Malnutrition Clinics at Asha cater to underprivileged women like (right) Farhat Khatoon

Malnutrition Clinics at Asha cater to underprivileged women like (right) Farhat Khatoon

By Express News Service

Only one meal a day was being cooked at 19-year-old Farhat Khatoon’s home in Zakhira slum, after her husband, a daily wager, lost his job at the slipper factory nearby in the lockdown. She came to weigh 33kg with a BMI of 15.3, suffered from constant headaches and weakness and had lost her appetite. Check-up results at the Asha centre confirmed that she was also anaemic.  

Many women are facing similar struggles like Khatoon. “This is a direct consequence of simply not having sufficient daily caloric consumption, coupled with women always eating last after feeding the entire family. So, three months back, Asha launched Malnutrition Clinics to treat malnutrition and anaemia in women from slums, between 15-49 years of age. A Supplementary Nutrition programme was also launched at four Asha centres as a pilot project, two-and-a-half months ago,” adds Dr Kiran Martin, Founder and Director, Asha Community Health and Development Society. 

The Malnutrition Clinics are organised at all the Asha centres once a week, and are attended by approximately 30 women. Over 25 women attend the Supplementary Nutrition programme every day at the four Asha centres – Zakhira, Chanderpuri, Seelampur and Mayapuri. “This sees 100 ladies per week and about 400-500 ladies per month. In three months, 1,500 women have benefitted at each centre, which means about 6,000 ladies across four centres,” she adds. 

A BMI of less than 16 indicates severe thinness, and is known to be associated with an increased risk of ill health, poor physical performance, lethargy, and even death. Martin says, “Through Asha’s intervention with the Malnutrition Clinics, we are finding women in the slums with BMI as low as 12 and 13. Asha has begun creating the health profiles of such women, giving them Vitamin and Mineral Supplements, and an ‘Asha High-Calorie High Protein powder’ as a nutritional supplement is being distributed daily in Asha centres to promote steady weight growth in these women.” Talking about Khatoon, Martin informs that Farhat has been a regular attendee to Asha’s Supplementary Nutrition Programme since Day 1.

“She and other women like her consume the Asha High Protein Powder and Asha Laddoos that have helped them gain weight. Farhat has made a huge improvement and now weighs 35.5 kgs at a BMI of 16.7. Once a week, the women are given medicines such as Iron folic acid, B complex and Vitamin D3,” 
Asha’s Community Health Volunteers visit every home in the slum community to identify women suffering from malnutrition and anaemia.

“They are accompanied to the Asha clinic in the slum. Their BMI is measured and then they are categorised into mild, moderate and severe and supplements and medicines are provided accordingly,” she adds. Asha has been monitoring their weight and BMI. “Thankfully, all the women have gained weight (2-3kgs each) and are continuing their long road to recovery of a healthy weight,” concludes Martin.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malnutrition BMI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp