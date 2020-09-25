STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-payment of MCD staff salary: AAP asks BJP brass to intervene

Scores of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers and other employees of the municipal corporations have been protesting daily for timely payment of salaries.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:34 AM

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ruling Aam Aadmi Party which has been raising the issue of non-payment of salaries to the municipal corporations’ staff for many months, on Thursday said senior leaders of the BJP should intervene in the matter.

Scores of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers and other employees of the municipal corporations have been protesting daily for timely payment of salaries. MCD in-charge of AAP, Durgesh Pathak, said, “Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta should immediately intervene and ask the South MCD to release money.”

The AAP leader alleged that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had not paid Rs 2,137 crore to the North MCD and for the past several years, this money has been lying with the South MCD.

“If the SDMC pays this money, then the pending salaries of the employees of the North MCD would be released easily,” said Pathak, holding BJP directly responsible for the mess. “I want to tell every employee of the North MCD that the BJP is not paying your salary Because of their internal corruption,” he added.

“In the time of the Covid-19, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers and others employees of the MCDs have not received their salaries. These employees are protesting every day at the Civic Centre and other places but they haven’t stopped their work... the way BJP ruled MCDs have dealt with their employees is inhuman,” said Pathak.

