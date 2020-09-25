STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

PWD plans wider road, bridge to decongest Delhi's Anand Vihar

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government has prepared a decongestion plan in order to control vehicular pollution at the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Published: 25th September 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

According to officials, footfall in and around Anand Vihar bus terminal is nearly one lakh daily

According to officials, footfall in and around Anand Vihar bus terminal is nearly one lakh daily | Express

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government has prepared a decongestion plan in order to control vehicular pollution at the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT). Under this plan, the department will widen the approach road— with 4 lanes being added to the existing 9m wide bridge for entry to the ISBT— extending it to 12m. A separate bridge is also being planned between Anand Vihar Bus Terminal to Road No. 56.

The PWD has floated tender for the project and the estimated cost of the proposed plan is Rs 5,80,83,763.
“Anand Vihar is one of the hotspots for air pollution in the capital. Surrounded by a bus terminal, metro station, UPSTRC, and Railway station, the area always remains heavily crowded and congested. The existing entry point from where the vehicles enter the ISBT will be widened to decongest the area,” a senior PWD official said.

“When the entry point will be widened, number of lanes on both sides of the road will also be increased to six. After this, buses will be able to smoothly enter the bus adda without creating traffic snarls. It will also reduce traffic on the main road in front of the Terminal,” the official said. According to a Delhi Traffic Police official, more than 1.5 lakh people use this road daily. The footfall in and around the Anand Vihar bus terminal is nearly one lakh.

The decongestion plan was formulised following the directions of Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). Lal has directed the PWD to decongest and make plans to combat pollution and traffic congestion in all hotspots across the national capital, said a PWD official.

Air quality improves at 13 hotspots during lockdown
Air quality in 13 pollution hotspots improved significantly due to restrictions on industrial operations and commercial and vehicular activity during the lockdown, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Therse hotspots in the city have been identified based on PM10 and PM2.5 levels. The CPCB said it analyzed air quality data in three stages— pre-lockdown (March 1-21), lockdown phase-I (March 25-April 19) and lockdown phase-II (April 20-May 3). “Noticeable reduction in PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 levels in hotspots of Delhi was observed during the lockdown period as compared to 2019 levels,” it said 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Vihar decongestion Delhi government PWD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp