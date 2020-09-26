STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 challan daily target irks Delhi government officials

Senior officials said that resources should have been used rationally and more focus should be on awareness campaigns and free masks distribution instead of fixing daily targets to collect challans.

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Directions to ‘intensify’ the drive to penalise people for not following the rules framed to curb the spread of coronavirus have left the Delhi government officials including subdivision magistrates (SDMs) anguished. They are, in particular, upset with the daily ‘target’ given them, for issuing challans.

According to them, the directions from the higher-ups are putting unnecessary burden on the government set up. Senior government officials said that government resources should have been used rationally and more focus should be on awareness campaigns and free masks distribution.

“Government interventions — awareness campaigns or free masks -- are required rather than increasing the number of challans everyday or fixing a target of penalties.

The enforcement officers are contracting the infection as they interact with people to convince them to pay up the fine,” said an official, on the condition of anonymity. At least three SDMs and two senior officials confirmed that all sub-divisions of 11 revenue districts have been given a target of challans—from 20 to 500 per day—depending on the demography of the area.

Any violation of Covid-19 protocol — not wearing masks in public places, failure to maintain social distancing, or chewing and spitting tobacco in public — attracts a fine of Rs 500. Repeated offenders have to pay Rs 1,000. Each sub-division has deployed several enforcement officers or teams according to the spread of the area or population.

The officials said that there is no written order pertaining to the ‘number’ of challans to be issued by each sub-division but ‘performance’ of SDMs is being monitored. “In review meetings, SDMs are warned. Top authorities believe that people have become complacent and wilfully defy. We have been told that the number of challans being issued by sub-divisions is being monitored by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office and chief secretary himself,” said a SDM.

On Thursday, Pankaj Bhatnagar, SDM (Seemapuri) issued a show cause to two enforcement officers for not meeting the daily target of 20 challans. “The non-compliance of the directions has been viewed very seriously. You are therefore directed to explain the reason for nonachieving the target of 20 challans per day within two days,” said the notice. Despite attempts, Sanjeev Khirwar, divisional commissioner (revenue) couldn’t be reached for the comment.

However, another official, associated with the Covid management, said that all attempts are to make the drive successful. “The aim is to force people to follow the rules as positive cases in the city are rising again. Strict enforcement is expected from the officials,” he said.

More from Delhi.
