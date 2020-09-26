Delhi government to continue free meals facility for homeless

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a massive relief to homeless people in the national capital, the Delhi government decided on Friday to continue the facility of providing three free meals a day to the people living in shelters.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP government had started this scheme for the poor and homeless people living in DUSIB shelters soon after the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

Scores of people living in these shelters, run by the government in collaboration with NGOs, are being served cooked meals free of cost since March. The annual cost of this facility will be around Rs 15.31 crore.

The DUSIB also decided to rehabilitate 784 people residing in Princess Park to the transit camps located in Sector 16B Dwarka for 1-1.5 years.

The decision was taken as the land is being used by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of the National War Museum and Memorial.

Similarly, around 350 families living in the slum dwellings in Karol Bagh will be rehabilitated to transit camps.

The rehabilitated people will be later shifted to the flats that are being constructed in Dev Nagar Karol Bagh area.

The government also decided that the allottees of the 1985 housing registration scheme can clear their outstanding dues up to March 2021, without any additional burden but only a nominal interest of 5 per cent.