STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Locals were against violence, police claim in chargesheet

The conspiracy alleged by the police has formed the core of its investigation into the riots. According to the charge sheet, the conspiracy was centred around three WhatsApp groups.

Published: 26th September 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda and Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most residents of the areas in national capital, which saw massive anti-CAA protests and communal violence in February this year, were against any kind of violence but the protesters didn’t paid heed to their requests, the Delhi Police has claimed in the charge sheet filed in the case.

The charge sheet, spread across 11 volumes and 17,000 pages against 15 anti-CAA protesters, reveals the details of the WhatsApp group chats showing some members of these groups against hesitant any kind of violence and urged the other members of ‘The Warrior’ group not to instigate the crowd.

The conspiracy alleged by the police has formed the core of its investigation into the riots. According to the charge sheet, the conspiracy was centred around three WhatsApp groups.

“The choice of sit-in protest sites, in pockets dominated by the Muslim population, their proximity to arterial roads which opened up to locations of mixed populations and the careful distribution of supervisory domains from amongst the core members leaves no doubt that the intent was to create maximum communal strife damage and destruction,” the charge sheet stated.

A WhatsApp message by human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan on February 24, the day the anti- CAA protesters blocked a road connecting Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar, addressed filmmaker Rahul Roy.

“Rahul Roy sahib, congratulations for accepting to light fires along communal lines in our areas. Today, the friendship from both sides between Maujpur and Jafrabad in last 20- 22 years is breaking. You won’t be affected. Our relationships will end, our friendships will break, we will be at a loss. You are here today, tomorrow somewhere else.

You keep such hate spreading civil society groups. You and those supporting violence should be ashamed. Congratulations to you for such civil society business. Congratulations to you for Rajya Sabha seat,” the message, written in Hindi, reads.

“The mob mentality created by Pinjra Tod has is putting people’s life in danger. What will happen to you? Nothing. After our houses burn down, you will do a solidarity visit and a dharna on Jantar Mantar par. Congrats!” he added. In another WhatsApp group, he wrote, “Because of your fantasies, we the people of Seelampur and trans-Yamuna are in great trouble. All localities are worried.

We still have wounds of 1992, 2006, and recent violence against us by the State where none of you stood with us. Very, very irresponsible behaviour.”

“I would like to tell you that some local people have evidence of what you all were saying last night about your plans of road blockade, your proposal to incite violence,” He cautioned, adding “So, don’t play with fire. This will not hurt you. It will hurt us badly. Our protests will remain nonviolent.”

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi last week of February, claiming lives of at least 53 people and hundreds injured.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots Delhi violence Anti CAA protests
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp