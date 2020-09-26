STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online bookings for hi-tech plates, colour-coded stickers for vehicles get simpler in Delhi

The customer will also be given option to take a convenient date and time appointment for the affixation of plate at the chosen dealership of his vehicle brand.

Published: 26th September 2020 07:54 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department of the Delhi government, in a recent public notice, had asked owners of vehicles registered before April 2019 to get the high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers without delay. 

“As soon as the transport department issued the public notice, a panic situation was created among the commuters over the booking of HSRP and stickers.

That is why. we have done away with the OTP generation and document submission to make the process easy. Now, the consumer can get the number plate or appointment by entering only the chassis number and engine number and then make online payment,” said the spokesperson of Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited, manufacturers of HSRP and managers the portal.

The customer will also be given option to take a convenient date and time appointment for the affixation of plate at the chosen dealership of his vehicle brand.

The payment can be made online through various platforms – credit card, debit card, Internet banking or UPI. Vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 can easily book the HSRP and third colour-coded sticker through the portal.

These vehicles, since they have a valid HSRP, can register for changing only the colour-coded sticker at a cost of Rs 100. The list of the vehicle dealers authorized to fix number plates is available on the transport department’s portal. “

It takes four to five days for the HSRP to be ready and delivered to the vehicle dealer. The customer will have to just go once to the dealer at the scheduled date and time to get the HSRP affixed. It takes not more than 30 minutes for the process, subject to the existing circumstances,” said the spokesperson. The vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come equipped with these features, he said.

Over 3.5 lakh old vechicles have complied so far

Over 32 lakh vehicles, including 10-12 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers, registered prior to 2019, have to get the HSRP and third colour-coded sticker plates installed. Of this, so far 3.5 lakh vehicles have complied. The HSRP and color-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT)

