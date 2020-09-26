STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Retest those diagnosed COVID-19 negative despite symptoms with RT-PCR method: Delhi govt

According to the government, Northwest district had a maximum of 870 cases where symptomatic antigen negatives were not followed up with an RT-PCR test by Wednesday.

Published: 26th September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A medic conducting rapid COVID-19 test. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all districts to retest all symptomatic patients, who have tested negative for Covid- 19 on rapid antigen test, using the more reliable RT-PCR method, after it found the process was not followed in over 1,400 cases.

“Total 1,437 antigen negative symptomatic who have not undergone RT-PCR. Kindly ensure that this is made NIL from today i.e. from today onwards there should be no antigen negative symptomatic case who is not tested for RT-PCR,” read a directive by Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai to all districts. The directive was issued on Thursday.

According to the government, Northwest district had a maximum of 870 cases where symptomatic antigen negatives were not followed up with an RT-PCR test by Wednesday.

In Southwest district, 258 symptomatic persons were not tested using the RT-PCR method after testing negative in rapid antigen tests. The Delhi government is working out modalities to ramp up RT-PCR testing, officials said. 

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Delhi coronavirus testing Delhi coronavirus cases
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp