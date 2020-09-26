Retest those diagnosed COVID-19 negative despite symptoms with RT-PCR method: Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all districts to retest all symptomatic patients, who have tested negative for Covid- 19 on rapid antigen test, using the more reliable RT-PCR method, after it found the process was not followed in over 1,400 cases.

“Total 1,437 antigen negative symptomatic who have not undergone RT-PCR. Kindly ensure that this is made NIL from today i.e. from today onwards there should be no antigen negative symptomatic case who is not tested for RT-PCR,” read a directive by Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Udit Prakash Rai to all districts. The directive was issued on Thursday.

According to the government, Northwest district had a maximum of 870 cases where symptomatic antigen negatives were not followed up with an RT-PCR test by Wednesday.

In Southwest district, 258 symptomatic persons were not tested using the RT-PCR method after testing negative in rapid antigen tests. The Delhi government is working out modalities to ramp up RT-PCR testing, officials said.