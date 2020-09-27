STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Student held for harassing woman online

During interrogation, the accused said he would create fake Facebook IDs in order to make friends with women and send them obscene messages, police said.

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old student was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint that a Facebook user was harassing her by sending obscene and abusive messages on her account, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, police obtained the details of the user and with the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused said he would create fake Facebook IDs in order to make friends with women and send them obscene messages, police said.

He used hotspot or WiFi services of others to evade detection, they said.

The accused was stalking the complainant online and presenting himself a gym trainer, police said.

More from Delhi.
