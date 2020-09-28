STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to set up 30 mohalla clinics to boost COVID-19 care

Currently, some of these clinics are being used a Covid-19 testing centres from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mohalla clinics

These clinics will cater to areas where the healthcare system is saturated due to the increasing number of Covid cases. (File Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to construct 30 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) across various constituent assemblies to facilitate Covid-19 treatment and primary healthcare. These clinics will cater to areas where the healthcare system is saturated due to the increasing number of Covid cases and lack of space and beds in government hospitals.

The mohalla clinics will come up at various places under assembly constituencies such as Mundka, Nagloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janak Puri, Vikas Puri and Uttam Nagar. According to the Public Works Department, these places are densely populated with migrant workers and JJ clusters.

Apart from such areas, the South West and the West district have also been earmarked for this project because they have a large number of containment zones.

“Currently, the big hospitals such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU), Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in these districts are overcrowded and have a large number of Covid cases...Thus, the upcoming mohalla clinics are expected to boost both Covid and primary health care facilities for people, especially those coming from the lower-income groups,” said a government official. A tender has been floated for the project and the estimated budget is Rs 30,22,043.

“The areas are yet to be identified. Once construction begins the clinics will be ready by December-January,” he added.

Currently, some of these clinics are being used a Covid-19 testing centres from 2 pm to 6 pm. The decision to convert some of these clinics to testing centres is part of the city government’s plan to bump up testing rates in the national capital.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Mohalla Clinics AAP
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp