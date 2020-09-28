STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi hospital doctor claims patient, attendant assaulted him when asked to wear mask

The resident doctors' association at the hospital also wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient and her attendant at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital when they were asked to wear a mask and wait for their turn.

Police have registered a case after the hospital filed a complaint.

The resident doctors' association at the hospital also wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act.

"The incident happened on Saturday morning while I was in the minor operation theatre. The woman had swelling in her thigh and her attendant, who was not wearing a mask, wanted me to examine her before others," Dr Rahul Jain, the complainant, said.

"He constantly kept pressuring me.

I told him to wear a mask and wait for his turn, he alleged.

The doctor alleged that the man entered the operation theatre and assaulted him.

Jain claimed the man also threw a stool at him but he dodged it.

"When the hospital staff tried to intervene, the woman started accusing me of behaving inappropriately with her.

Even after the police came, he continued to threaten me.

I have bruises all over my body," he alleged.

The doctor said the woman's allegations had caused him "immense mental stress".

Police said they received a complaint regarding the incident.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

