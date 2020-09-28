Man with live cartridge arrested at Delhi IGI airport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CISF nabbed a man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a live cartridge was found in his handbag during a security check, police said.

Dharmendra Sinha, 38, told police the ammunition belonged to his friend Prafool and he carried it with him inadvertently, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan.

"Sinha was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai," Ranjan added. Sinha works in a private organisation and both he and Prafool are residents of Noida.

The cartridge was found during a security check at Terminal-3 by the Central Industrial Security Force before Sinha could board his flight, police said.

A case has been registered at IGI Airport police station and Sinha has been arrested, they said.

A total of 52 cases under the Arms Act have been registered at IGI Airport unit in 2020 so far in which passengers have been inadvertently or knowingly detected with ammunition during security screening at the airport.

Despite issuing appeal to public that "carrying ammunition at airport is a non-bailable offence", cases of detection of ammunition or cartridges in the baggage of the passengers are still being reporting at the airport, which is a matter of concern, police said.