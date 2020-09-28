STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

White cube spaces open doors for new talent in Delhi

A few prominent art galleries in the Capital have some eye-catching shows on view, all promoting new artists

Published: 28th September 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Roshni Vadehra

Roshni Vadehra

By Express News Service

Post lockdown, a number of art galleries in Delhi have started promoting new, young artists – a risk in this economy, but also a welcome change from always sticking to bigwigs in the contemporary Indian art scene. The Morning Standard spoke to various gallerists to on what has prompted them to take this step.

TARIQ ALLANA Associate Director, Art Heritage

“Art Heritage is a gallery that takes risks. Since its inception in 1977, its been a space where artists are encouraged to try out new ideas. So, as we planned for the season during the pandemic, we felt that it was important to stay true to our core mission of promoting the works of young and emerging artists, from India and abroad. Our inaugural show for the season, opening the week of September 28, 2020, is our On the Threshold of Time series – an annual exhibition, now in its eighth edition. Themes of isolation, community, helplessness and compassion are pervasive in the works – making them topical for the times we are living in – and relatable on a global level.”

ROSHINI VADEHRA Director, Vadehra Art Gallery

“We started the VAG FRESH initiative during lockdown as this was more important than ever to support emerging artists. We are showcasing Fire in the Greenhouse and Other Stories, paintings by Shrimanti Saha, an extremely talented artist, and we have been showing her works sporadically at the gallery. We have had great success with her online exhibition through FRESH. People like the idea of supporting a young artist during a challenging time like this, and her work is also extremely evocative and interesting for young collectors – overall the response has been great, both critically and commercially.”

SOMAK MITRA Director, Gallery Art Exposure

“I believe that like art, a gallery too must be in constant evolution. In the past decade, and particularly in the past few months, art has found its own space in the digital world with artists using cutting-edge technology to bring new media immersive art to the forefront of the art world,” observe Viraag Desai’s solo exhibition, 

A Mechanical Eye, recalls exactly these technologies of different ways of seeing.

A graduate of The School of the Arts Institute of Chicago, Desai combines his existing practice of reworked paper fragments along with the tools of digital art to create a versatile show that sets the note for new beginnings. His vibrant digital collages combine photogrammetry and 3D scans in a brilliant new series. 

An optic installation, Trichotomy, uses light to meld three layers representing parallel realities and the mesh of flows that interlink them. As the director of this upcoming art gallery, "I am proud to look at the exciting world of contemporary art with this particular show.” 

For Mitra, selling works by the Modern masters has never been a challenge. 

“Even in today’s economy, it is appreciating steadily year on year. On the other hand, selling contemporary art has always been challenging as there are very few, handful, buyers of such art in the country. Contemporary art uses newer mediums which are not yet widely accepted. It can be said it has been a challenge convincing buyers in investing in contemporary art, even though people have started taking interest.”

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art Galleries
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp