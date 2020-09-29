STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Over 25,000 fined since mid June for not wearing face masks in Delhi

The enforcement teams in 11 districts in the city also caught 1,100 cases of violation of social distancing, and 500 of spitting in public places.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 25,000 people have been caught and fined by enforcement teams of Delhi government since mid June for not wearing face masks, officials said on Monday.

With coronavirus cases witnessing a rise in the city in recent days, enforcement activities have been scaled up and over 22,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public place in the last one week, they said.

The enforcement teams in 11 districts in the city also caught 1,100 cases of violation of social distancing, and 500 of spitting in public places.

"Despite awareness, activities and appeals by the authorities including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cases of violation of COVID-19 safety measures are frequent requiring strict monitoring and enforcement," said a senior government official.

The official data showed that the maximum cases of violation of face cover norm(3000) were reported from central district comprising old city localities.

South-west, Shahdara, north-west and south districts also had more than 2,000 cases of violation of face cover norm.

In the last week (September 20-27), 1,050 people were caught for not maintaining social distancing norms, 264 for spitting in public and 38 for using tobacco products in public places.

No one was arrested for the violations although five cases were registered. Also, fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore were slapped on violators from September 20-27, officials added.

