Delhi schools to conduct 'Fit India' week online amid COVID-19

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, keeping in view the spike in Covid-19 cases, has asked all government and private schools to organise the ‘Fit India Movement’ week online this year.

The schools have to conduct the fitness week and submit the report to the directorate of education every month.

The Fit India Movement is an ambitious initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which a nationwide campaign was conducted encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their daily life.

“It’s a people’s movement and school students are the best ambassadors to carry forward this legacy of an active lifestyle. These events are likely to add to the awareness of fitness for citizens. However, fitness development is a habit, which requires sustained and comprehensive efforts,” reads the circular issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) to all schools.

The department directed the head of schools (HOS) of all government, government-aided and private schools under it to organise Fit India week and also carry out the activities for different classes online.

The Fit India Movement Week will start from October and continue till the first week of February. In October, the schools will conduct yogic and balance development exercises, balloon volleyball, stairs up and go, running on the spot, jumping jacks push-ups, hopping classes in morning and evening for 30 minutes five days a week for the students of Classes VI-XII.

However, competitions like marathon and cross-country run will not be held this year. “Since the initiative is taken by our visionary prime minister, it is mandatory for all schools under the DOE to organise Fit India Week. The Action Taken Report of the activities mentioned above to be sent along with the (photos of the celebration) through zonal SPEs and compiled report must be sent to this branch in the last week of every month for onward submission,” reads the DoE notification.