Parents allege steep fee hike by private schools in Delhi despite government order

NEW DELHI: The parents of students of a top private school in the national capital have alleged that the authorities have increased the fee with effect from August despite a Delhi government order restricting any such raise till schools reopen.

The city government had directed schools to not hike fees till schools remain closed due to Covid-19 and also not levy any charges in the name of development fees or annual fees.

The parents have approached the Directorate of Education (DoE) against the move by DPS RK Puram and also alleged disparities in fee structure of its two branches.

While the school principal has informed parents that their concerns have been raised before the DPS society; Puneet Mittal, the lawyer representing the school, said a petition is pending before the Delhi High Court over the issue of fees.

“The school is not charging annual or development fees but they have increased the tuition fees. There are some dubious heads mentioned in the new receipts such as operational charges and maintenance charges,’ said a parent.

“When the schools are closed what are they maintaining? From Rs 9000, we are now supposed to pay Rs 13,000 as tuition fee.” Another parent said they sought appointment from the school authorities to discuss this received no response.

(With PTI inputs)