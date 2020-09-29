STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Parents allege steep fee hike by private schools in Delhi despite government order

The city government had directed schools to not hike fees till schools remain closed due to Covid-19 and also not levy any charges in the name of development fees or annual fees.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The parents of students of a top private school in the national capital have alleged that the authorities have increased the fee with effect from August despite a Delhi government order restricting any such raise till schools reopen.

The city government had directed schools to not hike fees till schools remain closed due to Covid-19 and also not levy any charges in the name of development fees or annual fees.

The parents have approached the Directorate of Education (DoE) against the move by DPS RK Puram and also alleged disparities in fee structure of its two branches.

While the school principal has informed parents that their concerns have been raised before the DPS society; Puneet Mittal, the lawyer representing the school, said a petition is pending before the Delhi High Court over the issue of fees.

“The school is not charging annual or development fees but they have increased the tuition fees. There are some dubious heads mentioned in the new receipts such as operational charges and maintenance charges,’ said a parent.

“When the schools are closed what are they maintaining? From Rs 9000, we are now supposed to pay Rs 13,000 as  tuition fee.” Another parent said they sought appointment from the school authorities to discuss this received no response.

(With PTI inputs)

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi private schools
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp