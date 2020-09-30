15 Delhi Metro stations to get foot overbridges

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct foot overbridges (FOB) at 15 stations from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor under Phase IV to prevent pedestrian accidents. The FOBs will connect the stations with other sides of the adjoining roads. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 183.72 crore.

The 15 stations include Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangol Puri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor (over existing Line-2 station), Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur and Ashok Vihar.

“Since Phase II, the DMRC has followed a policy of constructing FOBs and underpasses connecting Metro stations to facilitate the movement of commuters. Generally, these facilities are designed in such a way that general pedestrians who do not intend to travel by the Metro but want to cross the road can also use them,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

The official also added that the FOBs will be of prefabricated steel roof portal (PEB) structures and will be installed at the site after fabrication elsewhere. According to the DMRC, majority of these stations will be on the outer Ring Road (the busiest and are infamous for accidents), while others will be constructed on various streets in West and North Delhi.

Tenders for the design and construction of these FOBs have already been floated. The construction process on the 29-km-long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor was started last year and is underway. The section, which will be an extension of the existing Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden), consists a total of 25 stations and of which 21 km (17 stations) will be elevated and 8 km (eight stations) will be underground.