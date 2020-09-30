In a first, buyers of Delhi Development Authority flats can opt for preferential location

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to introduce an ‘add-on advantage’ plan which will allow homebuyers to opt for a location, such as a road or green area facing unit, corner flat and floor, according to their preferences. The move is being taken to make the Authority’s housing schemes more attractive.



Depending on the choices, the DDA will charge the Preferential Location Charge (PLC), which is 1.5 per cent-3 per cent of the total cost of a flat. The cost of a DDA flat varies according to the locality and its size.



The provision of PLC was approved at the authority meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Tuesday. “To facilitate applicants to get flat of his choice, the authority has decided to give them an option on modest PLC. This will be based on the unit’s floor, corner and its green area or main road facing location.

No PLCs for the floor will be charged for allotment of ground or preferred floor to persons with disability (PwD),” said a senior official of the DDA. According to DDA officials, the PLC for the ground floor will be 3 per cent and for the first floor, it will be 2.5 per cent of the cost of the residential unit allotted. If a buyer opts for the second floor flat, 1.5 per cent PLC will be charged.

There will be no PLC for the third floor and above. Similarly, for every corner flat up to the second floor, one will need to shell out additional 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent PLC will be levied in case the flat is the main road or green area facing.



“The provision will be available in developed areas such as Dwarka and Jasola. This can’t be introduced for flats in Narela, which don’t attract buyers,” said an official. In another important decision, the authority has allowed 300-floor area ratio (FAR) — with a flexible mix of uses irrespective of the land use of the said pocket — for remunerative component for in-setu development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to make them financially viable and feasible.

Till now, 200 and 150 FAR was permitted for residential and commercial land use respectively.



“The existing provision in MPD-2021 provide for a minimum residential component of the land area for the rehabilitation of the squatters to be 60 per cent and the maximum area of remunerative use to be 40 per cent. The approved proposal shall allow a maximum FAR of 300 on the remunerative component with a flexible mix of uses irrespective of the land use of the said pocket,” said the official.