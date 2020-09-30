STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Release young protesters, don’t play with their future: Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis Bano tells Centre

Bano was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by Saheli, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, National Federation of Indian Women and others for her achievement.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bilkis Bano at a felicitation programme at Press Club. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Bilkis Bano at a felicitation programme at Press Club. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bilkis Bano, known as ‘Dadi of Shaheen Bagh’ who was recently named in TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ along with PM Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others, on Tuesday urged the government to release the 24 young protesters arrested in connection with the February riots in northeast Delhi in which over 50 people had died.

“I request the Centre to release the 24 protesters. If they remain in jail, how will they study? The government should not play with the future of these students,” said the 82-year-old protester, who was the face of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at the Shaheen Bagh. 

Bano was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by Saheli, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, National Federation of Indian Women and others for her achievement.

​ALSO READ | Would have been happier if demand was met: Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis on featuring on TIME magazine

“Most people think women only stay at home and like to confined to the kitchen. But these women can also fight for their rights and save democracy,” the octogenarian said. 

Speaking on the ongoing farmers’ protest, Bano said: “They give us food. The government should provide them with subsidies. Suicide cases are increasing across the country... There is no future without farmers.” The ‘Dadi’, however, said first the nation has to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

​“Our protest against the CAA and the NRC will continue after this pandemic.” Former member of the Planning Commission Syeda Hameed, general secretary of NFIW Annie Raja, journalist Bhasha Singh, Delhi University’s Poonam Batra and PUCL’s Vertika Mani were also present at the event.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TIME magazine Bilkis Bano Dadi of Shaheen Bagh Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp