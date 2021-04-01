2 killed, 2 injured as speeding lorry climbs footpath in Kashmere Gate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and two severely injured after a speeding lorry climbed a footpath where homeless persons were sleeping near Kashmere Gate on Wednesday morning. The accident took place around 6.30 am as the lorry first hit a scooter and then climbed the footpath in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area and ran over the homeless persons sleeping on the footpath.

According to police, the scooter rider and one homeless person were killed on the spot, while the two injured persons have been admitted in a nearby hospital. The deceased scooter driver has been identified as Vehram Khan, a resident of Central Delhi’s Matia Mahal area. The identity of the other deceased and injured persons is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The lorry driver has been identified as Atiq Ahmad, a resident of Nehru Vihar area, and arrested by a police team on patrolling duty. The driver has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for speeding, dangerous driving, murder and others.

“The incident took place when the speeding lorry coming from Shastri Park hit the scooter and climbed on a footpath and ran over four homeless persons sleeping there. As soon the incident took place, the injured persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre where the scooter driver and one of the homeless men were declared brought dead. Others are undergoing treatment,” said an official. Both the lorry and the scooter has been impounded by the police and further investigation is under process, said the official.