STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2 killed, 2 injured as speeding lorry climbs footpath in Kashmere Gate

According to police, the scooter rider and one homeless person were killed on the spot, while the two injured persons have been admitted in a nearby hospital.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where the lorry ran over homeless people sleeping on footpath in Kashmere Gate on Wednesday morning | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and two severely injured after a speeding lorry climbed a footpath where homeless persons were sleeping near Kashmere Gate on Wednesday morning. The accident took place around 6.30 am as the lorry first hit a scooter and then climbed the footpath in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area and ran over the homeless persons sleeping on the footpath.

According to police, the scooter rider and one homeless person were killed on the spot, while the two injured persons have been admitted in a nearby hospital. The deceased scooter driver has been identified as Vehram Khan, a resident of Central Delhi’s Matia Mahal area. The identity of the other deceased and injured persons is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The lorry driver has been identified as Atiq Ahmad, a resident of Nehru Vihar area, and arrested by a police team on patrolling duty. The driver has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for speeding, dangerous driving, murder and others.

“The incident took place when the speeding lorry coming from Shastri Park hit the scooter and climbed on a footpath and ran over four homeless persons sleeping there. As soon the incident took place, the injured persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre where the scooter driver and one of the homeless men were declared brought dead. Others are undergoing treatment,” said an official. Both the lorry and the scooter has been impounded by the police and further investigation is under process, said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kashmere gate accident speeding lorry
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp