Delhi school students not to be called in for new academic session till further notice: Directorate of Education

Due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the National Capital of Delhi, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Thursday that students will not be asked to come to schools for the new academic session.

The DoE also told schools that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for the academic session 2021-22.

The Delhi government had shut schools in March 2020, just days ahead of the nationwide lockdown, to contain the spread of coronavirus. Since then, the classes have been taking place online for all government and private schools.

However, students of classes X and XII were allowed to come to schools in a phased manner for practical works and remedial lessons, from January 18 and February 5.

This decision will give clarity to all those school authorities who had plans to commence the new academic session from April 5.

Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent, while 11 more people succumbed to COVID-19.

(Inputs from PTI)