Gopa Roy's  'Existence' exhibition to showcase multifaceted Tripura

By Express News Service

The pursuit of Gopa’s works is the anecdote of exploring her origin state Tripura, which is endowed with nature and unique traditions.

In her practice, she experiments with the materiality of nature, by exploring numerous textures, patterns, shapes, and colours,” notes Masuka Gupta, curator of Gopa Roy’s (29) exhibition titled Existence that launches today.

Merging art and craft ideas together, the Delhi-based artist has brought out a range of mixedmedia works showcasing sociopolitical and personal experiences from Tripura. Excerpts from an interview:

Water mark on handmade paper

Tell us about your ongoing show.

This show explores my creative practice, my life and times in the state. Here, I have worked with diverse concepts and circumstances, enduring away from the conventional mediums of art.

What led you towards the theme?

This theme has had a hold on my works since my academic years. Existence signifies the struggle of existence for life, and my artworks embody the diverse trajectories.

While growing up, what were the particular aspects of the state that drew you towards it?

The primary influences of my work are the local landscape of my hometown, agricultural background, the harmonisation of multicultural identities, and the crafts of the native people of Tripura.

How did you decide on the material used here?

The use of natural fibres, cow dung, soil, earth colours, ink, tree branches, roots, copper wire, etc., in my visual art practices has engaged my works, while I used to experiment with different materials during my Bachelors. Gradually, I developed interest experimenting with vivid materials and their process of implementation on my artworks.

Tell us about your forthcoming shows.

My next show is planned in August at Dhi Artspace, an art gallery in Hyderabad. Here, I will display artworks using mixed media. One particular highlight would be the light installation and the visitors will come across a combined aspect of rural and urban life of Tripura.

AT: Triveni Gallery, Mandi House TILL: April 09