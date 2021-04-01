STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 25,000 vaccinated in Delhi on Wednesday, drop in number of beneficiaries

Over 25,000 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots in the national capital by 6 pm on Wednesday, and only one of them has reported adverse events so far, officials said.

Published: 01st April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 25,000 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots in the national capital by 6 pm on Wednesday, and only one of them has reported adverse events so far, officials said. The number of beneficiaries was less compared with other days as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesdays and Fridays, an official said.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,489 beneficiaries received vaccine shots, while 12,637 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said. The second dose of the vaccines were given to 6,808 people, he said, adding that 1,892 frontline workers and 1,456 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 25,282 people were vaccinated across the city, and only one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, the officials said. Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.

The third phase of the Covid- 19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday in the national capital, the officials said. In the first phase, which began on January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi. Vaccine shots were given to persons aged 60 and above and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities in the second phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp