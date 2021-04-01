Over 25,000 vaccinated in Delhi on Wednesday, drop in number of beneficiaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 25,000 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots in the national capital by 6 pm on Wednesday, and only one of them has reported adverse events so far, officials said. The number of beneficiaries was less compared with other days as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesdays and Fridays, an official said.

In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,489 beneficiaries received vaccine shots, while 12,637 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said. The second dose of the vaccines were given to 6,808 people, he said, adding that 1,892 frontline workers and 1,456 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 25,282 people were vaccinated across the city, and only one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, the officials said. Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.

The third phase of the Covid- 19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on Thursday in the national capital, the officials said. In the first phase, which began on January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi. Vaccine shots were given to persons aged 60 and above and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities in the second phase.