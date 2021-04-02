STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cactus garden by DDA to come up at Sanjay Lake complex

The botanical garden will comprise 1,300 plants of 22 different varieties of cacti.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Adventure Park at Sanjay Lake (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A cactus garden will adorn Sanjay Lake Complex, being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as one of the biggest recreational hubs of east Delhi near Mayur Vihar. The botanical garden will comprise 1,300 plants of 22 different varieties of cacti.

The project is expected to be completed in two months as soon as the tendering process is over. The estimated cost of the garden is Rs 4.5 lakh. The authority has already started ecological restoration at Sanjay Lake, an artificial water body created in the 1970s. The lake is spread over an area of approximately 52.3 acres in the middle of 170 acres forest area.

The plan was to redevelop the campus was first approved in 2015. The project is divided in two phases. Under phase I, an amphitheatre, walking trail and cycling tracks will be developed. At a later stage, several features and activity areas for the visitors such as lake view plazas, duck house, ‘artist court’, sculpture court, craft hut food courts, observation deck, meditation garden, open gym, play area for children, and craft hut will be added.

Senior officials of the authority said that the work for the Cactus Garden would be awarded soon and it would take two months to complete the project.  The Delhi Development Authority has earlier developed a similar garden in the district park of Vasant Kunj Sector-B. “There is a cactus garden in south Delhi. The garden at Sanjay Lake complex was proposed to draw more visitors. Had the DDA planned to develop a rose garden, instead, with about 25 varieties of the plant on a portion of around one acre, it would have a different impact on visitors compared with this cactus garden.

The new garden will also be a learning experience for our horticulture department as the lake is located in one of our bigger parks, which has diversity and other varieties of plants or trees,” said an official.
Sanjay Lake has always been a popular attraction in east Delhi. “Because of the water body, massive greenery and the presence of ducks, it receives good footfall hence the agency is making efforts to improve and convert this as one of the best recreational areas in the city,” said the official.

Species at Cactus Garden

  • Old lady cactus
  • Star Cactus
  • Aloe Vera
  • Furcaria
  • Prickly pear (Opuntia spp.)
  • Mammillaria Spinosissima
  • Ferocactus Gracili
  • Melocactus broadwayi
  • Bunny Ear cactus
  • Echinocereus
  • Cereus Cactus
  • Echinopsis cactus
  • Stenocereus
  • Rat’s tail Cactus
  • Elongated cactus
  • Echiveria Lotus
  • Sansevieria
  • Agave
  • alanchoe
  • Euphorbia
  • Lithops
  • Yucca
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cactus garden DDA Sanjay Lake complex
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp