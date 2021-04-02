Cactus garden by DDA to come up at Sanjay Lake complex

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A cactus garden will adorn Sanjay Lake Complex, being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as one of the biggest recreational hubs of east Delhi near Mayur Vihar. The botanical garden will comprise 1,300 plants of 22 different varieties of cacti.

The project is expected to be completed in two months as soon as the tendering process is over. The estimated cost of the garden is Rs 4.5 lakh. The authority has already started ecological restoration at Sanjay Lake, an artificial water body created in the 1970s. The lake is spread over an area of approximately 52.3 acres in the middle of 170 acres forest area.

The plan was to redevelop the campus was first approved in 2015. The project is divided in two phases. Under phase I, an amphitheatre, walking trail and cycling tracks will be developed. At a later stage, several features and activity areas for the visitors such as lake view plazas, duck house, ‘artist court’, sculpture court, craft hut food courts, observation deck, meditation garden, open gym, play area for children, and craft hut will be added.

Senior officials of the authority said that the work for the Cactus Garden would be awarded soon and it would take two months to complete the project. The Delhi Development Authority has earlier developed a similar garden in the district park of Vasant Kunj Sector-B. “There is a cactus garden in south Delhi. The garden at Sanjay Lake complex was proposed to draw more visitors. Had the DDA planned to develop a rose garden, instead, with about 25 varieties of the plant on a portion of around one acre, it would have a different impact on visitors compared with this cactus garden.

The new garden will also be a learning experience for our horticulture department as the lake is located in one of our bigger parks, which has diversity and other varieties of plants or trees,” said an official.

Sanjay Lake has always been a popular attraction in east Delhi. “Because of the water body, massive greenery and the presence of ducks, it receives good footfall hence the agency is making efforts to improve and convert this as one of the best recreational areas in the city,” said the official.

Species at Cactus Garden