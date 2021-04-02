STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies by suicide after killing wife, two sons in Rohini’s Naharpur village

Dheeraj Yadav was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and the bodies of his wife Aarti (28), and sons Hiten (6) and Atharav (3), bore stab injuries, district police officers said.

Kin of Dheeraj Yadav, a DTC bus driver, who allegedly killed his wife and children and then hanged himself in Rohini | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 31-year-old contractual bus driver of the DTC allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and two sons at their residence in Naharpur village of north Rohini area, police said on Thursday.
The police said Yadav has left behind a suicide note, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the killings. The couple and their two children lived in a joint family. They resided on the second floor of the house, while his parents lived on the ground floor and his elder brother and his family lived on the first floor.

According to the police, Yadav’s father, Maha Singh, spotted his body hanging from the ceiling fan through a window on Thursday morning. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is in progress, said Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini). A kitchen knife apparently used to stab the woman and the kids was recovered from the spot. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

