Urgent meet on Friday as Delhi reports 53% spike in coronavirus cases

The city registered 2,790 cases, an addition of nearly a thousand cases within a day and the highest single-day spike this year.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:48 AM

Covid vaccine being administered to a man (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As Covid-19 cases in the national capital saw a massive 53 per cent jump in a 24-hour span on Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting on Friday with health minister Satyendar Jain and department officials. The city registered 2,790 cases, an addition of nearly a thousand cases within a day and the highest single-day spike this year.

Active cases are also again above the 10,000-mark. Nine new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 11,036. The positivity rate mounted to 3.57 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,819 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent.

Worried over the surge, CM Kejriwal will on Friday deliberate on a plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive and maintaining availability of hospital beds. The health departmental officials have been instructed to prepare and present an action plan to tackle the pandemic.

As per the state government, the department has increased its vigilance and taken steps to combat the pandemic, which includes increasing the beds in 33 private hospitals. DMs have been asked to trace at least 30 contacts of those who have tested positive and isolate them.

