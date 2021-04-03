STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid farm stir, Delhi govt clears budget to revamp mandis

Gopal Rai says AAP govt is committed to redeveloping wholesale markets, claims mandis performed well despite the Covid-19 lockdown 

Farmers block traffic at Ghazipur border on Friday after BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday cleared the budget for agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) and Delhi agricultural marketing board (DAMB), and decided to redevelop five key mandis in the city. The development came at a time when farmers continue to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws, which liberalise agricultural marketing by limiting the role that mandis play, at the borders of the national capital.   

At a meeting chaired by Delhi Agricultural Minister Gopal Rai, the government decided to redevelop and expand the Azadpur, Narela, Keshopur, Ghazipur and Najafgarh mandis.  The government also sanctioned a Rs 70 crore budget for the redevelopment work at the meeting. Besides, Rs 4 crore was sanctioned for the development of fruits and vegetables market of Ghazipur, Rs 132.12 crore for the development of Ghazipur poultry market and Rs 100 crore for the Ghazipur flower market.

“We discussed in detail and passed plans that focused on the development and expansion of the infrastructure of the wholesale markets in Delhi.The Delhi government is committed to redeveloping mandis and creating better infrastructure,” said Rai. During the meeting, it was noted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the wholesale markets of Delhi had performed well, generating good revenues.

The officials also discussed the outcome of the last year’s budget for the APMCs and the DAMB. According to the government, for the DAMB, the overall income recorded in the revised estimate (RE) 2020-2021 has been to the tune of Rs 7,718.50 lakh against a total expenditure of Rs 6,832.15 lakh.     

Similarly, in the 2021-2022 budget estimate, the overall income or receipts has been projected to the tune of Rs 40,063.50 lakh against the expenditure of Rs 34,855 lakh.  According to the protesting farmers, the new farm laws would allow private mandis to be set up and that would lead to the dismantling of the APMC system.

