Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets Covid-19 vaccine shot

Manish Sisodia thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet after being administered the vaccine, and said the Centre should allow the vaccination without age restrictions.

Published: 03rd April 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia takes the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | Manish Sisodia Official Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College here.

He thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet after being administered the vaccine, and said the Centre should allow the vaccination without age restrictions.

"Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Centre Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together!" Sisodia tweeted.

Presently, people aged 45 years and above are being administered COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the jab along with his parents at the government-run LNJP Hospital.

