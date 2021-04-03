Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets Covid-19 vaccine shot

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College here.

He thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet after being administered the vaccine, and said the Centre should allow the vaccination without age restrictions.

"Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Centre Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together!" Sisodia tweeted.

Presently, people aged 45 years and above are being administered COVID-19 vaccines.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the jab along with his parents at the government-run LNJP Hospital.

A​LSO WATCH: