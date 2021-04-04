STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi toddler succumbs to injuries as hospitals claim unavailability of bed due to COVID

Krishna was playing on the roof of his house in Majnu Ka Tila area in North Delhi when he fell at around 2 pm, his father Bhuvinder said.

Published: 04th April 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old boy fell from the roof of his house here and succumbed to head injuries, even as the family alleged that several hospitals in the national capital denied him admission claiming that "beds were full due to the coronavirus pandemic".

Krishna was playing on the roof of his house in Majnu Ka Tila area in North Delhi when he fell at around 2 pm, his father Bhuvinder said.

He said the family took the boy to nearby Shushruta Trauma Centre, which referred him to a prominent central government-run hospital, where authorities allegedly denied him admission claiming that "beds were full due to COVID-19".

"From there, we took our child to two more central government hospitals, which also said the same thing," Bhuvinder claimed.

The family then approached authorities at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, but "did not get any help".

A senior official at LNJP said the family had come to the trauma centre, "but were sent to another hospital with a doctor as beds were full".

"We finally returned to the Shushruta Trauma Centre, where the child was declared dead at around 9 pm," the father said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Toddler Death
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp