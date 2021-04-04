STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR lodged against AAP MLA for threatening religious leader: Delhi Police

This comes a day after an FIR was registered by the police against Narsinghanand on a complaint from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker.

Published: 04th April 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening religious leader Narsinghanand. This comes a day after an FIR was registered by the police against Narsinghanand on a complaint from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker.

According to a senior police official, taking cognisance of a video and a tweet that have the potential of causing disaffection among communities, a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC has been registered at the Parliament Street police station for holding out a threat to a speaker in a video that surfaced earlier.

The FIR against Narsinghanand was registered on Saturday on a complaint from Khan for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. The AAP MLA had uploaded a video on social media, informing that he had submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand to the police. Khan had said, “The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence.

People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in the society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country.” In a video circulating on social media, Narsinghanand is seen uttering blasphemous words against Islam. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

