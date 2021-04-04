STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Going the extra mile: Delhi private schools paying for COVID-19 vaccination of their 'Corona Warriors'

While the schools say the drive right now is for staff above the age of 45 years, in accordance with the government guidelines, they will cover their remaining staff too.

Published: 04th April 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Calling their teachers 'Corona Warriors' who kept the momentum of classes going despite the pandemic forcing school closures, several private schools are helping them get inoculated by booking slots at government vaccination centres, paying for their shots at private facilities and some even bearing their travel expenses for visiting the centres.

While the schools say the drive right now is for staff above the age of 45 years, in accordance with the government guidelines, they will cover their remaining staff too once the lower age bracket is eligible.

"In consideration to the sheer dedication and dexterity with which our teachers have supported us throughout the difficult year of 2020, the school considers them no less than frontline workers. In order to assure them complete safety and extend them support in terms of healthcare, the school has been conducting the vaccination drive in the first 10 days of April for the staff members who stand eligible according to the government guidelines," said Rajat Goel, Director, MRG School, Rohini.

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said, "Besides doctors and professional frontline workers, the teaching fraternity is most vulnerable to the risk of contracting the virus. Their duty requires them to come into contact with people of all ages at their workplace".

"With the ongoing board practicals and examinations, they also have to come into contact with the students. Hence, they must have a shield of vaccination to safeguard themselves from the dreaded disease. This is why we have booked the vaccination slots for our 40 eligible staff members at the dispensary near to our campus," she added.

Orchids-The International School, a chain of over 40 schools across the country, has announced to provide complete financial assistance to its 4,000 staff members for receiving the vaccination.

According to Kavita Chatterjee, Member of Management Committee (Principals), the school management will sponsor the entire cost, including travelling to the location and close to 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members will be provided with 100 per cent financial assistance for getting the vaccination.

"While we are following all protocols mentioned by the government such as temperature checks and sanitisation, we believe vaccination is the best safety measure against COVID-19. We have always put the safety of the staff members, students and their families at the heart of every decision, and hence recommend the vaccination strongly. Of course, prior consent will be taken from each staff member to ensure that they have 100 per cent control over the decision," she said.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram, said, "We are all aware that COVID-19 has entered its second wave in India.

At such a difficult time, ensuring the safety of our staff is of utmost importance.

Therefore, the management is in process of discussion to conduct a vaccination drive for the teaching and non-teaching staff in a structured manner in just few days".

"Currently, we have initiated the process of taking feedback from our staff on how comfortable they are in getting vaccinated, post approval we will begin arranging the rest of framework for vaccination drive," she said.

The efforts for vaccination of school teachers come amid a surge in coronavirus cases which has prompted a few states to postpone reopening of schools in new academic session.

According to Seema Kaur, Principal, Pacific World School, "Amid a global pandemic disrupting everyone's lifestyle and giving them a health scare, the best aid that as a school we could extend is hosting a vaccination drive for our senior staff members. We are planning to do the same, but since the vaccines are not readily available we will have to figure out a proper methodology to carry it effectively".

"Our staff has shown immense dedication during lockdown, and it becomes our duty to provide them with a safety net during these unprecedented difficult times. With COVID cases rising, the best manner to make them feel secured is by organizing a vaccination drive. We are currently figuring out the entire process to host this vaccination drive for our staff aged 45 years and above. If everything goes well, we will soon be able to conduct the drive," said Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RNE Ghaziabad.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

While schools were closed in all states from last April to September, a few states started with partial reopening from October onwards.

However, some of them have again started closing schools briefly in view of the surge in cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp