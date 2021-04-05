STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24x7 vaccination in many Delhi centres to check coronavirus surge

The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks, according to a health bulletin.

A health worker organises samples for Covid-19 test in New Delhi.

A health worker organises samples for Covid-19 test in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the fourth wave of Covid pandemic hitting the national capital, the Delhi government has made the vaccination drive open for 24 hours at one-third of the vaccination centres in government hospitals. Starting from Tuesday, April 6, the operational time of vaccination centres in several Delhi government hospitals has been increased for 24 hours.

“In order to accelerate the pace of vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of vaccination centres should be further increased. It is hereby ordered that w.e.f April 6, 2021, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Delhi government hospitals will function for 24 hours. All these health facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower to ensure smooth functioning,” read an order.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating his demand to relax the vaccination norms and include people of all ages under the ambitious immunisation drive. 

“The past few weeks have seen a rapid increase in the number of infections. This suggests that we must move the vaccination campaign forward in a swift manner,” wrote Kejriwal in his letter to Modi.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said if the Centre relaxed the norms and allowed mass vaccination program, then Delhi would be able to vaccinate all of its residents in a short span of three months.  

