The rise of a serial entrepreneur

Pooja Motwani on the various projects she kickstarted to stay afloat in the pandemic

Published: 05th April 2021 08:09 AM

Poster for the recent edition of Empowering Women Award started by Motwani

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

When the going gets tough, the tough get going is what Delhi-based Fashion Designer Pooja Motwani lived by in the initial months of the pandemic. “I had to shut my store and make-up studio, had to let go of 20 people and manage with just six, all due to our losses in the pandemic,” adds Motwani. An order for Ajrakh organic wear kaftans and an Indo-Western range from an Australian company in February, turned out be the last orders she received when things came to a standstill.

But Motwani did not lose faith. “I am a very positive person, and I believe that when you don’t demand, you automatically get everything. One of my overseas clients owes me a huge amount, but after a point I let it go because it was affecting my health. Then in October, thanks to my contacts, I got an order to make organic acne-free Ajrakh masks for a Boston-based company,” adds the designer.

An MBA in finance and marketing, Motwani took up jewellery and fashion designing after completing a few short-term courses, and went on to design outfits for singer Sonu Nigam, actors Ehana Dhillon and Shwet a Gulati, among others. She is also a professional make-up artist trained under Naeem Khan Academy UK. However, along with her commercial engagements, Motwani always wanted to do something in the field of women empowerment, and the lockdown gave her the opportunity to explore this field. “I had attended some beauty pageants and events in Jaipur, and did not find these up to the mark.

Pooja Motwani with models wearing her Ajrakh line of garments

So, I launched my event company, My Rajasthan Concept in 2020, and then launched Empowering Women Award to prove I can do it better,” adds the designer. While the first two editions were organised virtually during the lockdown, the third physical edition was held in March in Delhi. “I was lucky to get funding from Lux Cozi and a friend based out of UK, and the rest I put in from my savings. The event has been well received, and I have started getting sponsorships.

The event is mainly for networking and helping those who have achieved well despite their problems. I felicitated an LIC agent, who raised her six daughters after the death of her husband and went on to become the top LIC agent of her town. I want to bring such motivational stories in front of the world,” adds Motwani, who has helped many girls in setting up their stitching businesses over the years. As someone who likes to learn new things, Motwani made optimum use of the time in the pandemic and launched Moh Essentials Rose Gold Oil.

“This anti-ageing oil is very good for dry skin, and acts as a base for makeup, and lightens scars. I invested in it and got the organic formulation professionally made.” Adding to the latest string of achievements is a new store at Chandni Chowk. Now, she plans to launch a range of organic Ajrakh menswear, including shirts and waist coats. “I also have plans for franchisees across the globe,” she concludes.

