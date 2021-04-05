Theatre is a good training ground: Pavleen Gujral

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Pavleen Gujral is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and a guitarist, but it is her passion for acting that tops the list. A law graduate from the Delhi University, Pavleen forayed into acting while in school, and continued with it through her college days. “I was a part of the college dramatic society, and used to take part in various theatre festivals like Mahindra Festival, IHC Festival, even Prithvi Festival. Working in theatre helps you learn everything, from acting to singing and dancing to oration and recitation.

It is a good training ground,” says the actress, currently seen in the movie Bhor streaming on MX Player. With screenings at Cairo International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indo-Berlin Film Week and Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia, Bhor is being appreciated for its storyline, and so is Pavleen for her role. Earlier seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Netflix), Marzi and Angry Indian Goddesses, and Made in Heaven, etc., Pavleen says that her basis of saying yes to a role depends on the “script and the director”.

About Bhor

“It is an authentic and immersive story of an untouchable girl, and tackles the theme of open defecation and women’s empowerment through the lens of Bihar’s Musahar (considered a low class) community. The story is set in rural India, and talks about a girl called Budhini who belongs to the Musahar community. I play a teacher, Madam ji, who is instrumental in Budhini’s life journey. Madam ji encourages Budhini to go beyond her surroundings, excel in her studies, and bring out a massive change in society.”

On Angry Indian Goddesses

“This was my first film and is very special to me. Though it didn’t do too well at the box office, it was critically acclaimed and has now become a cult film. It was the first Indian film about female friendship, and I feel it left a great impact on the audiences. Even today, people tell me that they loved my role, and that they cried when the girls cried in the movie.”

Of OTT and Future Projects

“OTT has a lot of sexual content and abusive language thrown in, and I feel the younger generation should not be exposed to such things. I feel the government can have certain restrictions on the web content like it has on films. Coming up are two web series and two films, and I am pretty excited about each of these. I always want to remain in the creative field, be a part of good cinema. I see myself creating fabulous content in the future.”

Time in Delhi

“I did an LLB degree from Delhi University, and have fond memories of those days. From going to Kamla Nagar for shopping to visiting Qutub Minar for a picnic, I had a great time in Delhi. I still remember having Bhel Puri near Patel Chest, and even now I stop by to have it if I am around.”