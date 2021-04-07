AIIMS Delhi halts walk-in OPD registration

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to a surge in cases of coronavirus cases, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to stop walk-in registrations for out-patients from Thursday, April 8.

The institute in an order on Tuesday stated that the routine walk-in OPD registrations, including special clinics, will be stopped with only those having prior appointments are to be allowed.

The order further stated that OPDs/ Specialty clinics can continue to register and provide OPD requisite services only for such patients (new and follow up) who are having prior appointments.

“Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in OPD for next four weeks, depending on available strength of residents after contributing to Covid19 pool. Departments in the AIIMS through email (rakopd@gmail.com), so that computer facility can be intimated for modifications,” it added.

The senior doctors from the premier facility expressed concern over a sudden surge of cases which may come down to affecting the scheduled surgeries.

“Many of the important surgeries were planned to begin by the middle of this month but everything again had to stall because of the rise in cases of corona. Many of our healthcare workers also got infected recently including young ones who have to put in ICU. Plus some have been deputed to Covid duty again. We are short staff also to handle patient pressure,” said a senior doctor from the plastic and burns department.