BJP attacks AAP over ad spending after Delhi High Court remarks

Referring to an RTI reply, Gautam Gambhir said no new school or hospital has been set up in Delhi in the last six years.

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday continued its tirade against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the deteriorating financial crisis in three civic bodies, especially North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD). The saffron outfit has been in power in three municipal bodies in the national capital for about 14 years.

Taking on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said the AAP supremo is spending on government’s publicity instead of clearing dues to the three civic bodies.   

“The court has only reiterated what I have been saying from Day One that Kejriwal is scamming the people with his ad campaigns. He is spending crores on publicity at the time of pandemic when there is a shortage of revenue and the salaries of thousands of MCD workers are unpaid. It is nothing but criminal. It is shameful,” said Gambhir.

Referring to an RTI reply, he said no new school or hospital has been set up in Delhi in the last six years.

“Loads and loads of money are being spent for the promotion of one man who claims himself to be a crusader against corruption. This is the real face of Delhi’s governance model — corruption, crime, communalism,” said the MP. 

BJP’s fresh salvo at the AAP government is triggered by the High Court’s stern remarks on Monday during the hearing of a plea against non-payment of salaries to municipal staff. 

On Tuesday, three mayors Jai Parkash (north Delhi), Anamika Mithlesh (south Delhi) and Nirmal Jain (east Delhi) and senior BJP leaders held a press conference in which they alleged Kejriwal is “intentionally weakening” the corporations.

Addressing media persons, Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra alleged that the municipal corporations are becoming financially weak due to Kejriwal’s “political malice”. 

However, the leader of opposition in North MCD, Vikas Goel, said despite being admonished by the HC, the MCD has not ceased from indulging in corruption.

“The court directed the municipal body to release salaries immediately. Either the MCD release salaries or step down,” he said. 

