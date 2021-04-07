STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete road redesigning works by 2023: CM

The streetscaping and beautification of Delhi roads on European standards is one of the ambitious projects of Arvind Kejriwal government. 

Published: 07th April 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal inspecting Sreeniwaspuri Ring Road development works Tuesday | TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected the redevelopment works of Sreeniwaspuri Ring Road. He also chaired a review meeting with the officials of public works department (PWD) on the status of ongoing redevelopment of seven road stretches.  The streetscaping and beautification of Delhi roads on European standards is one of the ambitious projects of Arvind Kejriwal government. 

During his visit to Sreeniwaspuri Ring Road redevelopment project site, Kejriwal was apprised of the progress of ongoing works. PWD officials told the chief minister that the work was going on at a rapid pace.The review meeting, attended by PWD Minister Satyendra Jain and senior PWD officials, discussed the status of pilot projects. 

The government aims to redevelop 540 km of city roads on the lines of European cities. Work has started on a total 35-km-long stretches identified across the city and will be completed by the end of this year, said Kejriwal.  The chief minister directed the officials to expedite the process to ensure that the October-2021 target is met, said officials. “The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the 2023 deadline.

The PWD should ensure the removal of all obstacles and the entire project needs to be completed in two years. The tender process and other formalities should be completed as soon as possible for rapid completion of the project,” said the chief minister.  According to PWD officials, the tender process for the redevelopment of identified stretches would be completed in the next one to two months and work would begin by the middle of this year.

Under the pilot project, redevelopment of 5.5 km-long road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed. The redevelopment work of Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is underway. These redevelopment works are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

