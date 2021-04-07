STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi achieves Centre’s green drive target: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai claimed the AAP government has achieved 'much more' than the tree-plantation target given by the Centre.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday claimed the Aam Aadmi Party government has achieved “much more” than the tree-plantation target given by the Centre.

According to the minister, the Kejriwal-led government has successfully crossed the target given by the central government to various states in expanding the green cover. 

“The target allocated to us was 2,338 hectares, however, our government covered an area of 4,654 hectares, which is a huge achievement. This target was breached with the help of all departments of the Delhi government,” said Rai.

The central government had set a target of 15.2 lakh trees, while Delhi planted around 32 lakh, this is 210 per cent more than the designated target, informed the minister further.

According to the government, in the past one year, all the civic bodies, DDA and other departments played an important role in the green drive.

“All these departments have shown immense support and solidarity, without which it would have been impossible for us to surpass the set benchmarks,” he added.   

Starting from July 10 last year, the Paudhe Lagao Pariyavaran Bachao campaign was kick-started amid the pandemic and went on till July 26.

The campaign was extended to many of the 70 assembly constituencies where locals MLAs took part in the initiative. Rai also mentioned that government is working on several anti-dust campaigns to curb air pollution.

