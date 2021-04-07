STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government eases process to renew permits to sell, store liquor

The medicinal and toiletry preparations branch of the excise department has issued a circular in this regard.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:20 AM

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of its ‘ease of doing business’ initiative, the excise department of the Delhi government has made provisions for auto-renewal of certain category permits for storing or selling spirits and also Bhang (cannabis) being used in medicines and toiletries products. 

The applicants will need to pay the requisite fee online and upload documents on the department’s Excise Supply Chain Information Management System (ESCIMS) portal to get their permits renewed automatically.

The permits, which can be auto-renewed under the arrangements are L 4 (wholesale vend of rectified spirit), L 5 (wholesale vend of denatured spirit including special denatured spirit), L 25 (retail vend of denatured spirit including denatured spirit for possession limit), L 26 (retail vend of rectified spirit), L 27 (retail vend of bhang), L 34 (licence for warehouse for storage of denatured spirit), L 35 (licence for warehouse for storage of rectified spirit), P 2 (permit for possession of denatured spirit exceeding five litres up to 10 litres), P 3 (permit for possession of denatured spirit exceeding 10 litres), P 4 (permit for possession of special denatured spirit in bulk quantity), P 5 (permit for possession of rectified spirit to educational institutions), and P 6 (permit for possession of special denatured spirit by industrial manufacturers). 

The permit for the dealer (DD 9), granted for possession of manufactured drugs for the manufacture of the medicinal preparations containing manufactured drugs and for sale of such preparations can be auto renewed now. 

The medicinal and toiletry preparations (M& TP) branch of the excise department has issued a circular in this regard.

“Accordingly, henceforth the applicants after paying the prescribed license renewal fee will upload the requisite documents on the ESCIMS portal as per the checklist. Thereafter, an approved license/permit will be generated online which can be downloaded by the licensee. This issues with prior approval of deputy commissioner (excise),” says the notice issued by assistant commissioner (M & TP) branch Neeraj Gupta on Monday.

