Paper and steel look at cities

Artist Sachin George Sebastian has found another way of looking at his surroundings in his latest show, Once, there was a seed .

Published: 07th April 2021 04:35 AM

By Express News Service

Artist Sachin George Sebastian has found another way of looking at his surroundings in his latest show, Once, there was a seed.

The show at Vadehra Art gallery is part of the ongoing Delhi Art Week till April 10 involving 37 galleries across the city.

His drawings and sculptures, made using paper and steel, mimic the life of bio-organisms. People and cityscapes are his inspirations, and he curiously finds linkages between them in his compositions. More from the artist:

How did you arrive at the theme?

By continually questioning the purpose and meaning of things - things we do on a daily basis to even long term.

What led you to conceive this title, Once, there was a seed?

My love for storytelling and the absence of a single absolute meaning for one’s purpose led to this. In the title, Once, there was a seed, there is no reference to time, or what seed it is, or what it will grow into; neither to how long it will take, where it came from, what will happen to it. But the seed is there, and so are its stories and curiosities.

You have talked about the physical meditations of this body of work mimic his mental quests. Could you elaborate on this with respect to your artworks?

Many times, a daily routine does not make much sense for me. But eventually, it’s such days that add up and together make sense as a whole! Similarly, many of my works are done across time with different meanings and aspects to it. Then one day, I put together all these pieces, and zoom out to see a journey that I went through with a thought.

Tell us about your choice of materials.

I have always used paper as a primary medium to explore the fragile nature of cities and development. But this tactile medium always gets trapped inside a frame. So I choose stainless steel as an alternate medium to talk about the stories that are depending on steel for its strength — the constructions.

