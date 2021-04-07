STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Volunteers can’t prosecute corona norm violators: Delhi Police

The scuffle broke out after a man’s car was hit by a vehicle at a traffic signal near IIT Gate when they suddenly stopped a motorist for not wearing a mask.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a clash broke out between Delhi Civil Defense (DCD) volunteers and commuters over issuing challans for violations of Covid-19 norms and stopping vehicles in signals, the Delhi Police has directed all district DCPs to ensure that civil defence volunteers do not use their barricades to stop and prosecute violators of Covid-19 norms.

As per rule, these volunteers are not empowered to prosecute public for violating Covid norms. However, some DCD volunteers were seen prosecuting people illegally for violating the rules. 

According to police, the scuffle broke out after a man’s car was hit by a vehicle at a traffic signal near IIT Gate when they suddenly stopped a motorist for not wearing a mask.

“On reaching spot, it was revealed that Delhi Civil Defence employees were issuing challans for not wearing masks. In the process, they suddenly stopped a car when there was a green signal due to which the other car driver named Gitesh Dagar applied breaks suddenly and a third car collided with that car.”

Dagar had some arguments with Delhi Civil Defence employee. After that, DCD employee allegedly attacked him with a belt. In the meanwhile, other passersby gathered and allegedly beat the DCD employees.   

“Allegedly, some DCD employees have also sustained injuries in the fight were shifted to hospital. The MLCs of injured persons are awaited and statement of injured persons are being recorded,” said the police. 

Police has also filed two FIRs following complaints of both the DCD employees and Dagar.  Delhi Police has earlier received many complaints from the public against these volunteers for issuing illegal challans.

The districts have also been asked to ensure that the DCD do not use its barricades to issue challans and take action if found prosecuting without appropriate authorities from District Magistrate. 

Delhi Police is also planning to write to the AAP government to change the dress code of these volunteers from Khaki to another colour to avoid confusion between them and the police personnel.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Civil Defense DCD Delhi Police
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp