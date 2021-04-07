Volunteers can’t prosecute corona norm violators: Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a clash broke out between Delhi Civil Defense (DCD) volunteers and commuters over issuing challans for violations of Covid-19 norms and stopping vehicles in signals, the Delhi Police has directed all district DCPs to ensure that civil defence volunteers do not use their barricades to stop and prosecute violators of Covid-19 norms.

As per rule, these volunteers are not empowered to prosecute public for violating Covid norms. However, some DCD volunteers were seen prosecuting people illegally for violating the rules.

According to police, the scuffle broke out after a man’s car was hit by a vehicle at a traffic signal near IIT Gate when they suddenly stopped a motorist for not wearing a mask.

“On reaching spot, it was revealed that Delhi Civil Defence employees were issuing challans for not wearing masks. In the process, they suddenly stopped a car when there was a green signal due to which the other car driver named Gitesh Dagar applied breaks suddenly and a third car collided with that car.”

Dagar had some arguments with Delhi Civil Defence employee. After that, DCD employee allegedly attacked him with a belt. In the meanwhile, other passersby gathered and allegedly beat the DCD employees.

“Allegedly, some DCD employees have also sustained injuries in the fight were shifted to hospital. The MLCs of injured persons are awaited and statement of injured persons are being recorded,” said the police.

Police has also filed two FIRs following complaints of both the DCD employees and Dagar. Delhi Police has earlier received many complaints from the public against these volunteers for issuing illegal challans.

The districts have also been asked to ensure that the DCD do not use its barricades to issue challans and take action if found prosecuting without appropriate authorities from District Magistrate.

Delhi Police is also planning to write to the AAP government to change the dress code of these volunteers from Khaki to another colour to avoid confusion between them and the police personnel.