STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre making false claim on wheat procurement, no FCI counter in city: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Union ministry refutes Kejriwal govt’s claims, says wheat procurement already started in Delhi

Published: 08th April 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Throwing his weight behind the agitating farmers at Delhi borders, AAP minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Food Corporation of India should set up counters at Mandis across national capital to procure wheat from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Stating that MSP should be made a legal guarantee, the minister said farmers in areas like Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Najafgarh and Mehrauli are facing crisis as the Centre is not buying wheat at MSP even though the crop has been harvested. 

Legal guarantee for MSP is one of the key issues on which thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre at Delhi borders. The AAP government has already extended its support to the agitation.  “The FCI has not set up a single counter for wheat procurement in Delhi. Yet it is making false claims of purchasing the crop on MSP rates from April 1. Despite the Delhi government writing letters thrice, the FCI has not opened any counter yet and the farmers are being forced to sell their wheat to other stockholders,” charged Rai. 

The Delhi government has already sought the Centre’s intervention so that FCI would start purchasing the wheat crop at Najafgarh and Narela Mandis. “A number of union ministers have reiterated the Prime Minister’s promise that the MSP regime would continue. There is every reason to doubt that promise,”  said Rai.

Refuting the Delhi government’s allegation, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the allegation that FCI has not opened any counter to procure foodgrains in Delhi is baseless. “FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi. Three centres FSD Mayapuri, Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi  have been fully operating from April 1. Till date 158 quintals of wheat has been purchased at FSD Narela by FCI Delhi region.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai FCI
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp