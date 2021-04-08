STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Huge tumours removed from 12-year-old’s stomach

A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new lease of life when a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital removed two football size tumors weighing 5 kg from her stomach.

Published: 08th April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new lease of life when a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital removed two football size tumors weighing 5 kg from her stomach. The girl visited the hospital with complaints of abdominal distension which was associated with mild pain. The abdominal swelling started 4-5 years back and was slowly increasing in size. It started rapidly increasing in size from the last year and after the girl complained of pain and difficulty in breathing.

Due to fear of Covid-19, the patient’s family reportedly did not approach any hospital. “Family visited the hospital in March. At that time her abdomen was grossly distended and a huge lump was felt encompassing the full abdomen during a clinical examination. We were surprised that the swelling has reached such a huge size without causing many complaints,” Dr Tarun Mittal (laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon) Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery said.

“The two tumors were operated on March 25 with full precautions. During surgery it was confirmed that a large retroperitoneal mass was present occupying the whole of the abdominal cavity and was densely adherent to vital structures including large blood vessels and intestine. Utmost precautions were taken that vital structures including blood vessels and intestine are not injured during the surgery,” Mittal said.
In a successful surgery which lasted three hours, the doctor said the tumor was removed in total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi stomach tumour
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp