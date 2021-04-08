Delhi: Huge tumours removed from 12-year-old’s stomach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new lease of life when a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital removed two football size tumors weighing 5 kg from her stomach. The girl visited the hospital with complaints of abdominal distension which was associated with mild pain. The abdominal swelling started 4-5 years back and was slowly increasing in size. It started rapidly increasing in size from the last year and after the girl complained of pain and difficulty in breathing.

Due to fear of Covid-19, the patient’s family reportedly did not approach any hospital. “Family visited the hospital in March. At that time her abdomen was grossly distended and a huge lump was felt encompassing the full abdomen during a clinical examination. We were surprised that the swelling has reached such a huge size without causing many complaints,” Dr Tarun Mittal (laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon) Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery said.

“The two tumors were operated on March 25 with full precautions. During surgery it was confirmed that a large retroperitoneal mass was present occupying the whole of the abdominal cavity and was densely adherent to vital structures including large blood vessels and intestine. Utmost precautions were taken that vital structures including blood vessels and intestine are not injured during the surgery,” Mittal said.

In a successful surgery which lasted three hours, the doctor said the tumor was removed in total.