As fresh COVID-19 cases cross 7,000-mark, 68 per cent ICU ventilator beds already occupied

Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently said that the Delhi Government is escalating the number of beds in the hospitals.

Published: 08th April 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sample being taken for COVID test from a wheelchair-bound patient.

Sample being taken for COVID test from a wheelchair-bound patient. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The impact of the second wave and the national capital’s fourth wave is falling hard on the medical institutes and hospitals.

So much that the beds and ICUs with ventilators are filling up fast everyday. Currently, the city has a capacity of 11,621 beds to admit the Corona positive patients which includes 8,999 general beds, 959 ICU beds with ventilators and ICU beds without ventilators.

Out of the total capacity, 6090 patients are admitted in city’s different hospitals. Just four days ago, around 50 per cent of the ICU beds with ventilators were available.

However, with a huge surge in the last couple days more patients had to be admitted leading to 68 per cent occupancy of ICU ventilator beds, as the Delhi government based Corona app showed till Thursday evening.

Only 308 beds are left out for admission of critical patients. Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital under the state government which has 200 ICU ventilator beds has 33 vacant, while Lok Nayak another state facility with 100 such beds has got only 18 available for admission.

Central run facilities like AIIMS Trauma and Safdarjung Hospital have got 9 and 17 beds in the same category remaining vacant out of a total capacity of 71 and 41 respectively. Many of the private hospitals are currently out of availability.

In ICU beds without a ventilator category, the occupancy percentage is 59. Out of 1,663 beds, 980 have patients admitted while 683 are still available. In the general category as well, half of the beds are still available.

“In the last three days, more than 2000 beds have been added and in the coming 2-3 days, an additional 2,000-2,500 will be increased,” he added.

Earlier this week, the government added beds in both general and ventilator categories. From 1,370 general Covid beds in state hospitals, it has now been increased to 2,910 while ICU beds with ventilators have been pumped up to 630 from 276.

Ayush doctors on COVID duty

To increase manpower, Delhi government has further ordered to engage Dental and Ayush doctors in Covid duties. The government has also ordered that no patient be kept waiting for more than 10 minutes

TAGS
Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
Comments

